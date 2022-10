Video and Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about the 2022 Sarnia AX – Friday Night

Video and Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about the 2022 Sarnia AX – Friday Night

By Billy Rainford

Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit rider #84 Tanner Ward talks about his good night at Round 2 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Arenacross at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario. Friday, September 30, 2022.

Podcast: