Video | Austin Forkner Is Back | Forkner Style 2

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider, Austin Forkner, annihilates Fox Raceway in Pala, CA ahead of the opening round of the 2021 AMA Outdoor Motocross Series.

Forkner’s widely considered as one of the most promising young racers on the circuit and heads to outdoor as a podium favorite. Fully recovered from his recent shoulder injury at Round 3 of Supercross, the six-time national amateur champion and professional 250 Class Championship contender is ready to bring the heat on May 29.

Find out more at http://monsterne.ws/YVSIV3NY