Video | Brock Hoyer’s ‘The Way Home’

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

From bottomless powder in the Columbia Mountains to the streets of Revelstoke, sometimes it feels good to take the scenic way home. Anything’s possible with a little imagination and a full tank of gas.

Produced by: Tyler Hadikin from Stacked Films – https://www.stackedfilms.com

Steve Hall from Hall Media Company Yamaha Motor Canada – https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/homepage

Polaris Timbersled – https://www.timbersled.com/en-us/

C3 Powersports – https://www.c3powersports.com/

Tourism Revelstoke – https://www.seerevelstoke.com/