Video | Brock Hoyer’s ‘The Way Home’

From bottomless powder in the Columbia Mountains to the streets of Revelstoke, sometimes it feels good to take the scenic way home. Anything’s possible with a little imagination and a full tank of gas.

Produced by: Tyler Hadikin from Stacked Films – https://www.stackedfilms.com

Steve Hall from Hall Media Company Yamaha Motor Canada – https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/homepage

Polaris Timbersled – https://www.timbersled.com/en-us/

C3 Powersports – https://www.c3powersports.com/

Tourism Revelstoke – https://www.seerevelstoke.com/