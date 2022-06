Video | Catching Up with Tyler Gibbs | GasGas

Greg Poisson talks to #22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC on a rainy afternoon at the WCAN at Whispering Pines about heading into the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. Tyler riders for the TLD SSR GasGas team in the 250 class.