Video | Chaos in the Last Corner at Sand Del Lee

Video | Chaos in the Last Corner at Sand Del Lee

Rookie Red Bull Thor KTM rider #30 Sebastien Racine was about to win his first-ever Pro Motocross race at Round 6 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario, when chaos ensued. His first win will have to wait. Plus, watch what happens next!