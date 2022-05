Video | Chris Blose Talks about Heading into the Final Supercross of His Career

Video | Chris Blose Talks about Heading into the Final Supercross of His Career

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #66 Chris Blose for a brief chat before he headed out onto the track for Press Day at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. He will retire from racing after this final Supercross on Saturday night.

Friday, May 6, 2022.