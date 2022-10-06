Video | Fanshawe Lake MTB Loop on an Electric Sur-Ron Light B X at Night
By Billy Rainford
This is a long one, but I thought this would be fun.
We borrowed a 2023 Sur-Ron Light B X demo from Hully Gully in London, Ontario, to take for a test ride.
We’d already raced one on a pee-wee motocross track and wanted to see how it would be on a mountain bike trail, so we waited until it got dark and took it around the Fanshawe Lake MTB loop with the GoPro Hero 9 mounted on my Leatt helmet.
