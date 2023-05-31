VIDEO | INSIGHT | EP.02 Jason Anderson – SCOTT Motosports

The 2023 AMA Supercross season has been a series of ups and downs for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson. In this episode of INSIGHT, El Hombre talks about his supercross championship, the emotions of becoming a father and the upcoming Pro Motocross season.

The latest video series from SCOTT Motosports – INSIGHT, focuses on a selection of SCOTT’s top athletes as they battle their way through some of the toughest racing series in the world. Each episode gives us an exclusive insight into the world of racing and allows fans to better understand what our riders are going through on and off the track this season. Enjoy!