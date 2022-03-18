Video Interview | #11 Kyle Chisholm | 2022 Indianapolis SX Press Day

Video Interview | #11 Kyle Chisholm | 2022 Indianapolis SX Press Day

By Billy Rainford

#11 Kyle Chisholm has dropped down to the 250 class after an opportunity to ride for the Star Racing Yamaha team came up. He raced his first round the week before in Detroit and is set to race Indy. Here’s what he had to say about the whole thing when we grabbed him for a chat on Friday’s Press Day.

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, March 18, 2022.