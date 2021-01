“People’s Choice Canadian Pro Rider of the Year.” | Vote Now

“People’s Choice Canadian Pro Rider of the Year.” | Vote Now

By Billy Rainford

As we get closer to presenting our annual DMX Awards – The DMXies – we wanted to get your input, so we’re adding the “People’s Choice Canadian Pro Rider of the Year.“

We’ll let you choose your rider and we’ll tabulate the votes and present the People’s Choice award when we present the rest of the annual awards.

Head over to our Instagram Facebook, or Twitter page to cast your vote.