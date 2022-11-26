Video Interviews | 2022 Mini O’s – Saturday
By Billy Rainford
Video interviews at the end of the final day of competition at the 2022 Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit at Gatorback. We speak with #138 Dylan Rempel, #237 Nathan Germain, #147 Hayden Jameson with #138 Steve Shore, #7 Bobby Gravel, #573 Chris Blackmer, #630 Mason Murdy, and #18 Hannah Cole.
#138 Dylan Rempel:
#237 Nathan Germain:
#147 Hayden Jameson and #138 Steve Shore:
#7 Bobby Gravel:
#573 Chris Blackmer:
#630 Mason Murdy:
#18 Hannah Cole:
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.