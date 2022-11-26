Video Interviews | 2022 Mini O’s – Saturday

Video Interviews | 2022 Mini O’s – Saturday

By Billy Rainford

Video interviews at the end of the final day of competition at the 2022 Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit at Gatorback. We speak with #138 Dylan Rempel, #237 Nathan Germain, #147 Hayden Jameson with #138 Steve Shore, #7 Bobby Gravel, #573 Chris Blackmer, #630 Mason Murdy, and #18 Hannah Cole.

#138 Dylan Rempel:

#237 Nathan Germain:

#147 Hayden Jameson and #138 Steve Shore:

#7 Bobby Gravel:

#573 Chris Blackmer:

#630 Mason Murdy:

#18 Hannah Cole: