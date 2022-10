Video Interviews | FWM Canadian AX Championships Round 2

Video Interviews | FWM Canadian AX Championships Round 2

By Billy Rainford

Here are a few rider interviews from Round 2 of the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

#12 Julien Benek:

Podcast:

#18 Parker Eales:

Podcast:

#2 Brock Hoyer:

Podcast:

#1 Annalyse Lopushinsky:

Podcast:

#930 Liam Dodds:

Podcast: