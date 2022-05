Video | Introducing #195 Blake Ashley | GasGas Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

We grabbed Georgia’s #195 Blake Ashley for an Introduction to Canada interview while he was practicing at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC one week before the start of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. Blake will ride for Al Dyck‘s MVP racing team on a GasGas 250.