5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | Part 2

By Jeff McConkey

Since the Holidays are just around the corner, I figured it was time for some “5 Lap Sprints.” With so many great people in the industry, I couldn’t do just one, so here is Part 2 of the Holiday Edition. I reached out to everyone – racers, mechanics, and industry – so I hope you all enjoy this group of “sprinters.”

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever given and why?

Dylan Wright – National #14

The best Christmas gift I have ever given would have to be when I bought my dad a tire changer when I was a young kid. I really appreciated all the work that he did on my bike to keep them running. One of the things he hated doing the most was changing tires, so one year for Christmas, I decided to buy him that in order to make that job a little easier for him. He loved it and we still use it to this day.

Vanessa Paquette – Women’s East #54

I don’t know, most of the gifts I’ve given were things people needed at the moment. I guess every gift that I’ve given could be a good answer (laughs). Daryl Murphy – “Mr. CMRC” The one that stands out the most would have to be a “gag” gift for my grandma at Christmas 2014. It’s so memorable because when she was beginning to open it, she told us that she already knew what it was. “An angel,” she said, “I know it’s an angel.” The best part is that’s when she started to open it, the laughing started because this was no angel! Grandma likes to garden and make sure her backyard is beaming with flowers, as well the odd dirty joke. So for me this was a no brainer, to gift her a dirty garden gnome, and have her open it in front of everyone at Christmas. This caused so much laughter, not to mention a moment that will never be forgotten. Megan Brodeur – Women’s East #31 I would have to say the love I give to my family each year. No other gifts can beat that! Jess Pettis – National #16 I’d say probably a new helmet to my dad to make sure his style looked good while sledding.

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever gotten and why?

Dylan Wright

The best Christmas gift I have ever received would have to be the new Litpro. I feel like this device will really help me train smarter and better so that I can achieve my goals in this sport. But if I’m being honest, anything that has to do with motocross is always an amazing gift for me, because it’s what I love and what I’m passionate about and anything that will help me get better in the sport is always the best gift. Down the road, I feel that gifts like this keep on giving when you finish better and better in the races.

Vanessa Paquette

When I was younger, my parents gave me tickets to go see the Montreal Canadiens. It was my first time and I was so happy!

Daryl Murphy

The best Christmas gift ever also happened to be Christmas of 2014! After all gifts had been opened, my mom had one last surprise for my dad, brother, and myself. We each opened a card with a ticket inside for the Supercross Finals in Vegas, May of 2015. Reading this card had me tear up instantly… yes, I cried (Laughs)!

Three reasons as to why:

1) All three of us had never been to Vegas before. Could you imagine father/sons in Vegas for first time….exactly!!!

2) Never had we attended a Supercross outside of Canada.

3) To be able to travel with my both my dad and brother would be the ultimate trip. It was an experience I will never forget, and I love my mom.

Megan Brodeur

My new 65cc KTM, because I never had a new bike like that before when I was younger.

Jess Pettis

I would have to say a whole snowboard set up, because we live where you can’t not go snowboarding…

What is your favourite part of the holidays and why?

Dylan Wright

My favourite part of the holidays is spending time with my family. I don’t see my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins as much as I’d like and Christmas time is that time of year where I get to take some time and see all of them. That is always a lot of fun! Family is very important to me, because no matter what, I know they will always have my back so it means a lot to me to get to see them.

Also, seeing all my friends is also a lot of fun because most of them are all in town and not busy doing school or working. So it’s always a good time to get together with friends I haven’t seen in a while.

Vanessa Paquette

I really enjoy the holidays because it’s time I spend with my family and most of the time we spend Christmas in Florida to do some bike and vacation. It’s one of the best gifts my parents gave me, too.

Daryl Murphy

My favourite part of the holidays would be the gathering of friends and family! Making time for one another is so important to me. I never want to miss an opportunity to be with my friends and family! The joy of gift giving, seeing the happiness and obviously the laughter associated with my dirty gag gifts are priceless, and I love every moment!

Megan Brodeur

Having a vacation (laughs) so I can ride my snowmobile.

Jess Pettis

Hanging out with the family and all of the good times.

What was your biggest highlight for 2016?

Dylan Wright

My biggest highlight for 2016 would either be finishing in the top three overall in the MX2 class or winning my first overall of my career. These are two big highlights that definitely boost my confidence heading into to the new year. Standing on the box after a long season is amazing! I proved to myself that I can be a consistent guy all season long, battling for moto wins.

Also, winning my first overall was amazing and just really makes me want to do it again next season. I’m going to work my butt off during the off-season to make sure that I do end up in the top spot again.

Vanessa Paquette

Probably my race at Deschambault when I reached the top 10 for the first time!

Daryl Murphy

That’s a very tough question. I would have to say I have three big highlights for 2016:

1) Just being around the Moto Family! The motocross community is super important to me, to which I have gained a life long list of friends.

2) Being the recipient of the Lucas Bachman Memorial Award in Saskatchewan. This was a total shock, to which I have no words! I love this family with all my heart and we all miss our brother Lucas #470

3) Attending the last ever Saskatchewan Roughrider Game at the Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field with my brother and sister.

Megan Brodeur

My race weekend at St-Julie I would say.

Jess Pettis

Either getting my first 3rd overall in the nationals at Rd 10, or winning both Pro Championships in the Future West Arenacross Series.

What are your goals and plans for 2017?

Dylan Wright

My plans for 2017 are to have a great winter training down south and to keep improving my riding and make up some time on the track. As for the series, my goal is to win the MX2 championship. I know that this won’t come easy, but with the solid team that Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing has, I believe that in this upcoming season, I can be a champion.

Vanessa Paquette

I would love to finish the 2017 season with a top 10, for sure.

Daryl Murphy

Tyler Medaglia and $200 to Steve Simms if I show up to Kamloops and have a cigarette in my mouth. The incentive for me is being healthier and save some cash! My goals and plans for 2017 would be:1) Quit Smoking!!!!! Because otherwise it will cost me $500. $300 toand $200 toif I show up to Kamloops and have a cigarette in my mouth. The incentive for me is being healthier and save some cash! 2) Continuing to help improve the national series any way I can, in regards to any task I do or help with prior to and during the weekend. 3) Work hard to ensure our flaggers are provided with better training, which will include more hands on training with examples, visuals and situations that may arise and how best to react to them. It starts with me, and I fully expect myself to help make a positive difference in 2017. 4) Continue to be a part of and support motocross back home in Saskatchewan. It means a lot to me, and I love every moment when being apart of MX at home! Megan Brodeur Do my best and try to do podium on snow tracks and dirt tracks! Jess Pettis

Hopefully be on the podium lots, get some wins, do well in Supercross and come out safe after the year.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone. Thanks for playing along.