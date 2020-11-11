Out of the Blue | Jacey Whelan | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Jacey Whelan | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Jacey Whelan

Date of Birth: October 24, 2006

Hometown: Lloydminster, SK

School/Grade: Grade 9

Race Number: 45

Bike: Honda/KTM

Race Club: Midwest Amateur MX Series and Alberta Dirt Riders

Classes: 85/Ladies

This week, we feature #45 Jacey Whelan from Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. | Amy Nasby photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

When I was young, my grandma and parents would take me to watch the local races. When I was 6, I decided that I wanted to ride a dirt bike and my parents got me a Honda CRF50. I have been racing ever since.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

School keeps me pretty busy, but I like hanging out with my friends, and I also play guitar and snowboard a lot in the winter.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Aside from the obvious of my hair getting caught in my neck brace, I think sometimes it’s hard to be taken seriously. We don’t always have the natural strength, so we need to work harder to get to the same place.

Her favourite riders are Chad Reed, Jett Lawrence, and Shawn Maffenbeier. | Amy Nasby photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My favourite motocross rider is Chad Reed, he’s just fun to watch and so easy to root for. My favourite up-and-coming rider is Jett Lawrence, and my favourite Canadian rider is Shawn Maffenbeier. He is from Saskatchewan like me, so I’ve got to see him a fair bit.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is the Cold Lake track (Cold Lake Motocross Association). It has big jumps that are fun to hit, big fast corners, and lots of elevation changes. I always have a great time riding it.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I like racing every race I can get to, however, I really enjoy racing in Lloydminster. It’s always fun to race your hometown track with all my friends and family getting to come and cheer me on. They always help me push it just that little more.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My parents are my biggest heroes, for sure. However, I am very inspired by all the other ladies I line up against every race. Around here the ladies class is growing, and all of them make me so proud in some way. Keep it up!

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

I don’t do anything too out of the ordinary. I do like getting to the line early and stretching before the race.

In 2019, Jacey won the Ladies class in MWAMX. | Amy Nasby photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

2019 was a good year, I won the Ladies class in MWAMX.

2020 was definitely a tough year. We went from all the races being cancelled to a lot starting up again and being super-condensed. We went from nothing to racing 14 races in 11 weeks! I also moved up to a 250 bike, and it took a bit to get used to that. However in our last race of the year, I was sitting in top 3 in both the 85 and the Ladies class, and I came down on the back tire of a fellow racer and put the bike down awkwardly and ended up breaking my leg. Needless to say, I didn’t get to finish the afternoon motos.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

In 2019 I ended up winning the Ladies class. Some highlights though have been racing some Arenacross when I was younger, and getting to watch some national races.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

I think the biggest lesson motocross has taught me is how to be committed and dedicated to something. What you put into this sport is what you get out of it. There is no one to blame at the end of the day except for yourself.

Jacey hurt her leg in 2020 but watch for her again when the racing starts next spring. | 813 MX photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I am hoping to be competing in the Canadian Womens Nationals by then.

Who would you like to thank?

So many people! My family for being my biggest fans! My mom and my dad for doing everything they do: fixing bikes, taking me to train, driving me to races. They sacrifice so much so I can race. I need to thank my sponsors: Amped Racing and Repair, Lloydminster Honda, Kingdom Mind Media, Rogue Custom Coatings, 3Sixty5 Designs, and Amped Productions & Entertainment.