TransCan Award Winners

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the award winners from the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway.

Justin Balkos presents Hayden Jameson with the Yamaha Factory Ride Award.

Ryan Lockhart gives the Atlas Brace Top Mini Award to Parker Hatt.

JSR accepts the Manufacturer’s Cup Award for KTM Canada.

The Ride with Me Racing for Mental Health Awareness ride day collected $14 047 for the Tanner Steffler Foundation.

John Roney gives Josh Bryan the Wiseco Performance Most Improved Award.

The Rick Joseph Memorial Award went to Zach Ufimzef.

The best part of the night was when Brett Lee realized Mel Lee had agreed to sponsor the MX101 team for the weekend. When Brett saw it on stage he said, “I’m sure that wasn’t cheap.”

Our DMX Total Devotion Award went to #164 Wyatt Kerr. He will receive a free week at Club MX in South Carolina. Oh, and Jame Lissimore promises this is the best shot he got of me.

And the Fox Racing Instinct Bronze Boot went to Tanner Scott after going 9 for 9.

The night ended with a nice fireworks show by Ron Cameron. Congratulations to all the winners and everyone who made the 2021 TransCan a success. See you next year!

We also broadcast the entire thing live on our YouTube channel. Check that out if/when you like.