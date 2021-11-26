Video | Jacqueline Ross Talks about Her First Mini O’s Since 2007
By Billy Rainford
Jacqueline Ross last raced the Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida, back in 2007. She was back on the line at the 50th Anniversary event in 2021.
It was a bit of a roller coaster ride for her but she rode very well in the second moto. Listen to her tell the story here.
Friday, November 26, 2021.
Such a humble and awesome person for the younger generation to look up to! Been following along since she came up to Canada years ago and dominated the women’s class up here. Great to see her racing again!
