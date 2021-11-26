Video | Jacqueline Ross Talks about Her First Mini O’s Since 2007

By Billy Rainford

Jacqueline Ross last raced the Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida, back in 2007. She was back on the line at the 50th Anniversary event in 2021.

It was a bit of a roller coaster ride for her but she rode very well in the second moto. Listen to her tell the story here.

Friday, November 26, 2021.