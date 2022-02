Video | Julien Benek at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a quick recap of #500 Julien Benek‘s first-ever Pro Supercross race at US bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, February 19th, 2022. Julien is from Mission, BC and rides for the Partzilla PRMX Kawasaki Team.