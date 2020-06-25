Video | Ken Roczen Admits Supercross Is as Difficult as It Looks | In the Car With | Autoweek

This is a little dated from earlier this year, but it’s still pretty interesting.

In this episode of IN THE CAR WITH, supercross/motocross champion Ken Roczen chats with Autoweek about his Honda CRF450R dirt bike (01:22), the difference between supercross and motocross (01:50), his remarkable career (03:05), his intense workout routine (05:18), the life of a supercross rider (06:24), his massive social media following (07:39) and the difficulty of supercross racing (08:33).

IN THE CAR WITH is Autoweek’s all-new video series custom-built for car nuts. Each episode features a high-octane conversation between a rotating cast of Autoweek editors and the biggest names in the automotive world, all taking place in the coolest cars on the planet.