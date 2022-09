Video | Mini Bike Triple Crown GoPro with Greg Poisson

Brought to you by KDEAM Optics

Greg Poisson headed to Brigden, ON for the 2nd Annual Mini Bike Triple Crown Pit Bike races at Shady Oaks MX near Sarnia. He strapped on a GoPro for one of the SX motos.