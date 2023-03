Video | Monster Truck Driver Cynthia Gauthier at the 2023 Seattle Supercross

By Jessica Longname

We catch up with former Canadian WMX racer Cynthia Gauthier at the 2023 Seattle Supercross to talk about her transition to driving in the Monster Truck USA Tour.

🎥 Tree Three Media

