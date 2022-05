Video | Pit Wandering with Bigwave | Whispering Pines Practice May 29th 2022

By Billy Rainford

Take a short walk through the pits at Whispering Pines in Kamloops on the final day of practice before the 2022 WCAN and first round of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

Riders: #18 Parker Eales, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, #81 Christian Plasse and Stephane Plasse, and #197 Brock Leitner.