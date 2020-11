Video | Shadowing #77 Casey Keast at FWM Arenacross | Husqvarna Motorcycles

Video | Shadowing #77 Casey Keast at FWM Arenacross | Husqvarna Motorcycles

Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles

We shadow #77 Casey Keast from Kelowna, BC at Round 6 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.