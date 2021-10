Video | Some Pro Practice from Future West Moto Arenacross Friday

Video | Some Pro Practice from Future West Moto Arenacross Friday

By Billy Rainford

Check out a few laps from Facebook Live of Intermediate/Pro practice from Friday before Round 1 of the Future West Moto Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

With a record number of entrants and a solid group of Canadian Pro riders, racing should be good Saturday and Sunday.