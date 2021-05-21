Video | The Year of Jubilee | Episode 2

A return to racing wasn’t guaranteed in 2020 – now there is only one week until we drop the gate on the 2021 @Promotocross Season. Despite the uncertainty some proved they were keen to compete in the toughest arenas and many rediscovered the freedom of the great outdoors.

For the racers, race team technicians and families at the highest level of professional Motocross and Supercross, a return to racing was not guaranteed in 2020, and it was treasured when it came. While a surge of new off-road motorcycle enthusiasts were born in the 2020 lockdown, some of the sport’s most faithful allies were laying the groundwork for the sport’s future.

Producer Troy Adamitis and director Nate Scribner, who have created The Great Outdoors, The Moto: Inside the Outdoors, Supercross: Behind the Dream, MX Nation and MX World, have partnered with RIDE Motorcycles to bring you an account of American Motocross’ Year of Jubilee.

Presented by: RIDE Motorcycles Sponsored by: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, GASGAS, Troy Lee Designs, USMCA