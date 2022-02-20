Jason Anderson Racks Up Back-to-Back Wins with a Minneapolis Supercross Victory

When the gate dropped for the 450SX Class Main Event defending champion Cooper Webb pulled the Holeshot and jumped out into the early lead. Within three corners Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton moved into second and right onto Webb’s rear fender. With Anderson right on Sexton’s tail the three quickly pulled a slight gap on the rest of the field. In the opening minute of racing Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Eli Tomac, the current points leader, tangled with his teammate Dylan Ferrandis and set his bike down on the face of a triple jump. The minor crash dropped Tomac to last place.



With just over five minutes off the race clock in the 20-minute plus one lap Main Event, Sexton muscled his way around Webb and sealed the pass with a strong drive through the whoops. But the top-three rider breakaway didn’t extend its gap on the field. Instead, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart charged up from fourth place and re-established contact as Anderson pressured Webb for second. When Anderson and Stewart got past Webb in quick succession, Webb’s teammate Musquin had the defending champ in his sights. In another flip of the traditional script, Webb mounted a charge on Stewart, who slid out in a flat corner with just under three minutes left on the race clock.



Just when the finishing order looked settled, Sexton’s front wheel tucked and torqued the bike to a quick stop on a jump face. The bike flung Sexton into the air. The crash warped the bike’s front wheel and the impact took Sexton out of the race in spite of trying to remount the machine. The Monster Energy Supercross flames signalled Anderson’s third win of the season. Webb took second place and Musquin tallied his first 2022 podium. Tomac’s speed allowed him to recover to a sixth-place finish to hold onto the championship points lead.