Video | Tyler Medaglia 2022 Wild Boar GNCC Florida VLOG

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the 2022 Wild Boar GNCC at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida, featuring Canadian rider #515 Tyler Medaglia from Brookfield, Nova Scotia. Sunday, March 6, 2022.