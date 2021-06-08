Video | Vegan Cyclist is also a Motocrosser

By Billy Rainford

I’ve been following this guy for a short time on YouTube ( Vegan Cyclist ) because he does a pretty entertaining job of doing things (races, events, training…) on bicycles. Today, I found out he’s also a motocross rider and used to actually own a dealership.

I don’t mind sharing this because it covers two things that many of us are into. Check it out.