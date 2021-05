Video | Where Are They Now? | Josh Long | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

#92 Josh Long was an up-and-coming motocross racer and then moved over to Enduro where he won a couple Canadian titles before moving on to the working world full time. We caught up to him to see what keeps him busy these days.

Presented by KTM Canada.