Video | Wright, McNabb, Wadge, and Ward on the Gopher Dunes Back Track

Video | Wright, McNabb, Wadge, and Ward on the Gopher Dunes Back Track

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Fox Racing Canada

Dylan Wright, Ryder McNabb, Bryce Wadge, and Tanner Ward putting in some laps on the back track at Gopher Dunes before Round 4 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Canadian Motocross Championships.

Thursday, July 7, 2022.