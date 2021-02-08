Vince Friese Statement after Indy #3

Vince Friese at Indy SX #3. | Team photo

From the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | Honda PR:

Vince Friese scored his best finish of the season so far at the Indianapolis Three Supercross. Still sore from recent crashes, Friese elected to save his energy for the night’s racing, and a 49.627 in Timed Qualifying put Friese 18th overall in the 450 Class. He rallied during 450 Heat Race One to finish in fifth place, which was the best result of the three MCR riders in the qualifying moto.

A good start in the 450 Main Event put Friese in the middle of the pack, and he spent the race duelling with Justin Brayton and teammate Broc Tickle for positions. Friese was involved in an incident during the closing laps of the race but ultimately finished in 14th place.

“It was not a great weekend for me, but I’m heading in the right direction and am continuing to recover from the pain and swelling from the crash I had in Houston,” Friese noted. “I had a battle with Justin Brayton and my teammate Broc in the Main Event. Justin Barcia came up behind me, and there was that incident, which was really unfortunate. I felt that I held my line because the triple was not a place where you wanted to change your line at the last second. I was planning to get out of the way; I had just gotten out of the way for Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, but it was the line I had taken all night long. I hate to be a part of this. I’m going to keep improving and keep healing up.” Friese is now 18th overall in the championship standings.