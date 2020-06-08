Walton National Prep Day | Photos

If you have to ask me how it felt to be at a track watching riders rip up Walton Raceway as if it were prepped for a Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX National you haven’t been paying attention.
Just leaving the house with a destination is cause for celebration these days, but driving an hour north of London to Canadian Amateur Motocross Shangri-La was over the top!
As soon as I turned onto the property my heart rate went up and and I started going over camera settings and angles in my head.
Mel Lee was her usual cheerful self at the gate and gave me a welcome that made me feel…welcome.
I didn’t really know what to expect when Brett got in touch with me to explain what they had planned. I understood that Barry Hetherington and the Walton crew were going to water and till the track up as if they were hosting a National that day, but I didn’t know if that meant the Pro riders would come.
Fortunately, a quick circuit of the pits gave me my answer – they built it and the people came!
I pulled up to my usual spot to park right up in the middle of the action and got to work saying a long-awaited hello to riders and families I had expected to see many times before this late into the season.
Everyone looked to be giving each other the appropriate amount of COVID-19 space and things appeared to go smoothly.
You could feel the excitement in the air as everyone left their homes and headed to a track to ride their bikes with people. It sounds crazy to act like it’s a big deal, but after what we’ve all been through the past few months, it is!
There were top Pro riders shaking things down with their new set ups, Intermediates looking to make a splash when the racing starts, as well as Supermini and 65cc riders doing the same.
Here are a few shots from the day:
Here are a few shots of the Natural Double:
I took lots more photos, so I’ll post a few more up on our Instagram page.