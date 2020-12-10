Want to Ride for Team Canada ISDE in 2021?

The 2021 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) will be held in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy from August 30-September 4.

From the official ISDE website:

Following the postponement of this year’s FIM International Six days of Enduro (ISDE) due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, preparations are now underway for the 2021 ISDE that will be hosted in the Lombardy and Piedmont area of Italy from 30 August to 4 September.

Earlier this week the organising committee – mainly composed by the Moto Clubs of Alfieri and Pavia – the FMI (Italian Motorcycle Federation) and the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) visited Rivanazzano Terme, which will be the location of the paddock, and the surrounding areas to check the local conditions and facilities in order to continue the planning process. A series of working meetings were held by the three parties to confirm organisational and logistical matters, plus to prepare the entertainment programme that will include the hugely important opening ceremony and equally worthy prize giving ceremony.

The postponement of this year’s ISDE was a significant but unavoidable moment in the history of what remains the oldest event in the FIM sporting calendar. The rich heritage of this competition means it also remains the most prestigious event in the modern Enduro schedule and one that attracts hundreds of riders from many different countries around the World.

The United States of America and Australia will arrive in Italy late next August to defend their respective titles, with the USA having won both the FIM World Trophy and the FIM Women’s World Trophy and the Australians having captured the FIM Junior World Trophy in Portugal back in 2019. The organising committee, the FMI, and the FIM look forward to welcoming not only the reigning champions, but also every single amateur and professional rider back to the ISDE in Italy next summer.

If you’re interested in competing for Team Canada, please see below:

2021 ISDE Italy🇮🇹

Are you interested? Need information?

Contact Lee or Renee

Lee.fryberger@xplornet.com or renee71turner@gmail.com

Application available end of January.

Application due February 22, 2021.