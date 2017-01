WASP Cam | San Bernardino Forest Mountain Loop Time Lapse

By Billy Rainford

After hanging around MX707 in Hemet, California, for a little while on Wednesday, I decided to head up and over the San Bernardino Forest mountain pass up through Idyllwild. It was a beautiful drive and I tried to capture it with this WASP Cam time lapse.