Watch FWM Arenacross LIVE
We will be broadcasting all the Mains from the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships from the Future West Moto Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/BcMotocross
Live timing link:
https://resultsmx.com/futurewest/liveresults.asp
The broadcast will start when the LCQ’s are finished followed by a 30-minute track-work break. Head Referee Ryan Lockhart guessed that would be around 5:30pm Pacific time/8:30pm Eastern.
