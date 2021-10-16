Watch FWM Arenacross LIVE

Watch FWM Arenacross LIVE

We will be broadcasting all the Mains from the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships from the Future West Moto Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/BcMotocross

Live timing link:

https://resultsmx.com/futurewest/liveresults.asp

The broadcast will start when the LCQ’s are finished followed by a 30-minute track-work break. Head Referee Ryan Lockhart guessed that would be around 5:30pm Pacific time/8:30pm Eastern.