WATCH NOW: GASGAS 2021 SEASON REVIEW ON AND OFF THE RACETRACK IT’S BEEN ONE HELL OF A RIDE!

WATCH NOW: GASGAS 2021 SEASON REVIEW ON AND OFF THE RACETRACK IT’S BEEN ONE HELL OF A RIDE!

What a year it’s been for GASGAS! So much has happened in the last 12 months we figured it was only right to celebrate all of our on and off-track achievements with a 2021 season review video. During the highly memorable season, we claimed no fewer than six world titles, won multiple races all around the globe, launched four new models, went road racing, and also expanded our roster of talented racers. 2021 was certainly busy, but oh so rewarding! Check out our video and join us as we reflect on the year that was.

Join us as we celebrate a super successful year!

GASGAS earns six world titles in 2021

We can’t wait to do it all over again next season

The six world titles secured by our incredibly talented athletes on their GASGAS machinery certainly headlines our achievements in 2021. Making those championship wins all the sweeter is the fact that they were won across a diverse set of championships, highlighting the competitiveness of our bikes in TrialGP, EnduroGP, and the Moto3 Junior World Championship.

At the hands of our seriously gifted racers, GASGAS enjoyed plenty of first ever race wins across three different disciplines in 2021. Making our AMA Supercross debut in January, we made history with Justin Barcia by winning first time out – a very special moment for GASGAS! We also enjoyed success outdoors with Bam Bam when he went on to win a round of the AMA Pro Motocross series. Further wins were secured on the tarmac in the Moto3 World Championship, in our debut season no less, once again underlining the capabilities of our machinery.

Back in the spring we launched two electric balance bikes, to help safely introduce kids to the world of two wheeled fun, before adding four awesome dirt bikes to our offroad range in the summer. Bridging the gap between the MC 65 and the big wheel MC 85, we introduced the radical small wheel MC 85. At the same time, we unveiled our awesome MC 350F. Oh, and we also launched two fantastic 2-stroke models – the MC 250 and the EX 250 – to further strengthen our dirt bike line-up.

Expanding our exciting range even further, we also released 11 pedal-assisted mountain bikes. Catering for riders of all abilities, the arrival of the Enduro Cross, Trail Cross, Cross Country, and Dual Cross e-MTB models proved to be a massive hit for dirt jumping thrill seekers all the way through to those just getting started on two wheels.

We also embarked upon on a number of exciting projects throughout 2021. During the year we travelled across Europe with our United In Dirt Tour, showcasing our dirt bike and e-MTB bikes as we went, before getting behind the inaugural European Junior e-Motocross Championship, which allowed young racers on MC-E 5 bikes to compete in an international series for the first time ever!

As the year drew to a close, we shocked the world with our exciting racing plans for 2022. We announced our strengthened rally team, our streamlined MXGP efforts, and added two Moto2 racers to our talented roster of riders. There’s no doubt that 2021 was a fantastic year for GASGAS but looking ahead to the new season, 2022 is shaping up to be simply off the chart!

GASGAS World Champions 2021

Andrea Verona FIM Enduro1 World Champion

Andrea Verona FIM ISDE World Trophy Team Champion

Laia Sanz FIM Enduro Women World Champion

Laia Sanz FIM TrialGP Women World Champion

Jack Dance FIM Trial125 World Champion

Daniel Holgado FIM Moto3 Junior World Champion

2021 was a busy 12 months for GASGAS!

Enjoy the video, and here’s to an awesome 2022!