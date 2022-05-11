WCAN Information Package – June 1-4 Whispering Pines
Information Package
WCAN presented by Tri City Plumbing, Valley Moto Sport and Maple Ridge Motorsports.
June 1st to 4th with round 1 of the Triple Crown Pro National on June 5th
Practice order and racing schedule will be handed out at the gate upon entry
Wednesday, June 1st. Move-in day.
- Gate hours: 9am-10pm
- Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm
Thursday June 2nd Practice and Racing
- Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Friday June 3rd Racing and Shift Holeshot Challenge 7pm
- Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Saturday June 4th Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live band.
- Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Special Awards
- Yamaha Factory Rider award
Gate Fees
$50 for weekend – Includes Sunday National
$30 for Youth (6-13) weekend – Includes Sunday National
FREE for 5 and under
Camping $40 for the weekClass fees – First class includes rider wristband
Online Only
$85 per class. (3-moto format) 3 classes max per rider.
$40 Tykes Class
Other services
- Camper sewage services
- Potable water
- Food trucks
- Vendors
Other Sponsors include:
Mongoose Machine
Ga Checkpoint
Holeshot Motorsports
Mountview Motorsports
International Motorsports
Aurora Roofing
Show Time Detailing
Limenine
Turner Volkswagan
West Coast Cobra
Rmr Suspensions
Vixen Clothing
Rivercity Cycle
Ride Industries
Outlaw
Westwoods
Cycle North
Fox Racing
