WCAN Information Package – June 1-4 Whispering Pines

Information Package

WCAN presented by Tri City Plumbing, Valley Moto Sport and Maple Ridge Motorsports.

June 1st to 4th with round 1 of the Triple Crown Pro National on June 5th

Practice order and racing schedule will be handed out at the gate upon entry

Wednesday, June 1st. Move-in day.

Gate hours: 9am-10pm

Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm

Thursday June 2nd Practice and Racing

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Friday June 3rd Racing and Shift Holeshot Challenge 7pm

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Saturday June 4th Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live band.

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Special Awards

Yamaha Factory Rider award

Gate Fees

$50 for weekend – Includes Sunday National

$30 for Youth (6-13) weekend – Includes Sunday National

FREE for 5 and under

Camping $40 for the weekClass fees – First class includes rider wristband

Online Only

Wescan Sign–Up

$85 per class. (3-moto format) 3 classes max per rider.

$40 Tykes Class

Other services

Camper sewage services

Potable water

Food trucks

Vendors

Other Sponsors include:

Mongoose Machine

Ga Checkpoint

Holeshot Motorsports

Mountview Motorsports

International Motorsports

Aurora Roofing

Show Time Detailing

Limenine

Turner Volkswagan

West Coast Cobra

Rmr Suspensions

Vixen Clothing

Rivercity Cycle

Ride Industries

Outlaw

Westwoods

Cycle North

Fox Racing