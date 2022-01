We Have a Winner in our A2 Leatt Contest

Congratulations to Raj Awal for winning our Anaheim 2 Supercross contest with Leatt and Kimpex.

Raj guessed the correct colour helmet (Royal) the riders would be wearing in the Main Saturday in Anaheim and gets a new pair of 6.5 Goggles from Leatt.

The correct answer was Royal.

Thanks to everyone who played along. We’ll be sure to have more contests in the near future.