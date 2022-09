Wild Rose MX Fall Series | Round 2

Wild Rose MX Fall Series | Round 2

Photos by Trevor Unger

Brought to you by Ryno Power Canada

Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada was at another round of the Wild Rose MX Fall Series and sent over a few pit pics again. We always love to showcase races and riders from across the country. Thanks, Trevor.

Chris Bursey

Braden Maillot

Steve Sosa of Sosa Designs

Paul Lavoie of LRX Performance

Also Paul Lavoie.

Pat Shippit

Chase Nemeth

Martin Hansen

Skippy Mobbs