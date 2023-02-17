WLTN Canadian Kawasaki Seven MX Team Announced

Walton, Ontario, Canada (February 17, 2023) – WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX race team is geared up for a full year of world-class racing in 2023. The WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX racing team will compete against the premier motocross talents from across North America as they seek to contend for the 2023 MRC Canadian Triple Crown Series.

WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX will continue with Woodstock, Ontario racer Tanner Ward who will compete for his second year aboard the KX450. Ward had a strong rookie season in 2022 and looks to build on his strong season finish. “At the end of the season in 2022, I felt better than I ever have on a motorcycle. I know I will continue to improve with the experience I built and the WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX Kawasaki 450 under me!“

Alongside Ward will be Beloeil, Quebec’s 450 rookie Jeremy Mckie. Mckie, a stand-out Canadian amateur champion, had his best season in the Pro class, with several 250 podiums, including a second overall at the final Walton round in 2022. McKie’s large stature made him a natural to move to the 450 class. “I feel that the 450 suits me better than the 250. Right from the moment I got on the Kawasaki 450, I felt comfortable. I feel 2023 will be a great year for me, WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX and everyone supporting us!“

The WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX 250 effort will be placed on the shoulders of American Justin Bogle. Bogle is considered one of the most gifted riders, capable of a world-class race pace. He will bring his experience to the line aboard his Kawasaki KX250. “I am very excited to race a new series and compete against new riders with the platform WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX has for me. This is a really exciting time for me at this point in my career, and I can not wait to go racing!“

WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX will keep a solid amateur tie, leading Canadian Kawasaki’s Team Green support program and backing mini racer Caleb Vankoughnett. “Last year was amazing to travel and race against riders across Canada. The guys on this team have become mentors to me, and I can’t wait to get to the races in 2023!“

“We are confident with our team roster for 2023,” said WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX Team Manager Chad Goodwin. “The success we shared with Tanner last season is promising as we look to the upcoming Triple Crown Championship. We’re also very optimistic about Jeremy and Justin’s abilities to be top contenders in their classes. Caleb was such a strong team member last year, and we know he will continue to develop. We are in a great place with the development of our bikes and look forward to racing in 2023.”

2023 Business partners

Canadian Kawasaki – Walton Raceway – Seven – Pro Circuit – Renthal – Maxima – Dunlop Tires – Gaerne Boots – Renegade Fuels – Hall Race Fuels – XTrig – Hinson – Works Connection – SKDA – Mechanix Wear- Arai Helmets – 100% – Guts Racing – Dubya – Acerbis – DID Chain – Matrix Concepts- Motion Pro – Works Connection – Dubya USA – Boxo USA – LightSpeed – Risk Racing -Pro X – JE Pistons – Arc Levers – FCP- Sportsman Racing Products -Rockwell Watches- DocWob Imports – Huber Motorsports -Tanner Steffler Foundation – Apex Helicopters – Auburn HIlls

About WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MXWLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX is based out of Walton Raceway, located in Huron Country on Ontario’s West Coast. The address of the facility is 42932 Walton Road in Walton, Ontario, Canada. WLTN/Canadian Kawasaki/Seven MX is a motocross racing team participating in the Jetwerx Triple Crown Series. Walton Raceway was opened in 1972 and is one of Canada’s longest-running and most prestigious Motocross facilities. www.waltonraceway.ca