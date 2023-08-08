World’s Best Amateur Athletes to Compete at First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway to Offer Fans Camping Options

ELLENTON, Fla., (August 8, 2023) – On the heels of the most prestigious amateur national motocross event in the world coming to a close this past weekend (Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship), the SuperMotocross League announced today that three different classes of amateurs will be featured in the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship Finals.

The best amateur athletes in the world will be lining up in three respective classes at the upcoming SMX World Championship Finals. Photo Credit: Align Media

The 65 World All-Stars Class (ages 7-11) will compete at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. on Saturday, September 9. The Supermini World All-Stars (ages 12-16) will compete at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, September 16 and the 250 World All-Stars (ages 14+) will compete at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday, September 23.

Three different amateur classes will be featured at the upcoming SMX World Championship Finals. Photo Credit: Align Media

Each class will front a full 22 athlete starting gate and competitors will be hand selected from around the world by each Original Equipment Manufacturer (GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Cobra), competing in the SMX World Championship.

Just like their pro counterparts, amateur competitors in all three classes will have two free practice sessions on Friday to learn the SMX track. Then, Saturday’s schedule will include two 10-minute qualifying sessions for gate picks, followed by an 8-minute, plus one lap Main Event that will take place during the afternoon (Charlotte) or evening program (Chicago, Los Angeles).

Amateur athletes will be hand-selected by the OEMs to compete in the SMX World Championship Finals. Photo Credit: Align Media

With three rounds left in the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing – Unadilla, Budds Creek, Ironman, the playoff picture is coming into focus. Currently, Chase Sexton tops the 450cc Class with 590 combined points (Supercross and Pro Motocross), followed by Aaron Plessinger with 516 and Cooper Webb with 451. Jett Lawrence currently sits in fifth with 400 points but could easily surpass Webb if his perfect season (16-0) continues.



In the 250cc Class, Hunter Lawrence sits firmly in the top position with 524 combined points, followed by Haiden Deegan with 465 and RJ Hampshire with 460.



Due to the expansive footprints at both zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway, camping is available at both locations. For a truly unique SMX experience that puts fans right in the middle of everything, both trackside and non-trackside camping options are available. Fans will also have access to a complete itinerary of Friday activities that include attending the pre-race press conference, watching the free practice sessions, and being part of the live SMX Insiders Show featuring Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and others.

SMX Playoff 1 – zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway

SMX Playoff 2 – Chicagoland Speedway

All roads now lead to the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals as Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Playoff 2 is set for Saturday, September 16 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., followed by the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday, September 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

The SMX World Championship series pays the sport’s largest prize payout of $10 million – $4.5 million is awarded throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, leaving $5.5 million to be earned through the SMX World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy. The 450cc Class SMX Champion is guaranteed a seven-figure payday of $1 million while the 250cc Class SMX Champion will take home $500K.



For more information about the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship, purchase event or camping tickets to the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, or learn more about how to tune in via television, domestic or international streaming, please visit supermotocross.com and Peacock.