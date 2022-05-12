XACT PRO COMPONENTS FOR THE KTM 2023 MOTOCROSS RANGE

XACT PRO COMPONENTS FOR THE KTM 2023 MOTOCROSS RANGE

When you combine the experience of decades at the top of motorsport with an ambitious mindset, where there is always room for improvement and where going further than the rest is a goal and not an obstacle, the result is always positive.

In fact, this is something that we at WP Suspension have always maintained in our culture and our commitment to developing high-quality components for those riders who want to get the most out of their machine’s capabilities.

With the launch of the new KTM 2023 motocross range, this platform has been completely updated with new components developed specifically for the new platform. With a careful design using CNC aluminum and high-quality materials, we at WP Suspension are proud to present the XACT PRO 8950 Shock absorber and the XACT PRO 7548 Fork.

The XACT PRO 7548 Fork is an elite motorsports blend made with premium materials. The XACT PRO 7548 Fork is highly acclaimed by its CONE VALVE Technology, which is easy to adapt and adjust for the type of track, giving you the performance needed to reach the next level. Combined with the WP CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology and established in professional motorsport by the most successful racing teams in the world, the result is a unique riding experience with a significant increase in comfort without having to give up direct feedback and dynamic maneuvers.

Improved feedback from the track in every riding situation

Pressurized Cartridge System reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme longevity due to the use of only high-quality materials

All settings, including pre-load adjustment, are externally adjustable

Specially handcrafted with the highest care

Machined billet fork lugs

The XACT PRO 8950 Shock is a fully-adjustable shock absorber that offers more traction on the rear wheel, demanding less physical effort from the rider. The LINKED DAMPING SYSTEM Technology enables perfect grip and sufficient damping reserves for the demanding conditions of the track. The SUPERTRAX Technology detects missing ground contact and enables faster rebound by opening a bypass oil valve, taking your ride to a whole new level of comfort and control.⁠ The rebound damping can be perfectly adjusted to suit any rider via the built-in TXN adjuster, rounding off this motocross performance package.

Improved rebound damping adjustability, thanks to TXN adjustment mechanism

More traction and grip on the rear wheel and thus improved acceleration and driving stability

Less physical strain on the rider due to increased control and confidence

Extreme durability due to the use of high-tech materials

Separate high and low speed compression adjusters

Machined billet shock housing

The WP PRO COMPONENTS (4-stroke model settings) available from May 2022 onwards.

XACT PRO 7548 Fork: A460C109W403220 Retail $3,649 USD

XACT PRO 8950 Shock: A460C409W411220 Retail $2,349 USD

The WP PRO COMPONENTS (2-stroke model settings) available from the end of September 2022 onwards.

XACT PRO 7548 Fork: A460C101W403220 Retail $3,649 USD

XACT PRO 8950 Shock: A460C402W411220 Retail $2,349 USD

These PRO COMPONENTS are available for the following motorcycles:

KTM: 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, 250 SX-F, 250 SX, 300 SX, 125 SX MY2023

450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, 250 SX-F, 250 SX, 300 SX, 125 SX KTM: 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION MY2022