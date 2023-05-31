Yamaha Factory Ride Award Returns for 2023!

May 30, 2023 (Toronto, ON) – Yamaha Motor Canada is pleased to announce the continuation of its popular bLU cRU Factory Ride Award program for the 2023 outdoor motocross season. This one-of-a-kind award gives amateur racers the chance to win the complimentary use of a YZ motorcycle for the following race season, in addition to a $2,500 Yamaha parts credit.

The 2023 bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points at each of the country’s three biggest amateur motocross events: the Western Canadian Amateur National (WCAN) in Kamloops, BC (June 8-11), the Eastern Canadian Amateur National (ECAN) in Deschambault, QC (July 27-29), and the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship in Walton, ON (August 9-13).

“Since its introduction in 2012, the Factory Ride Award has welcomed many of the highest caliber Canadian MX racers into the world of Factory support. Household names such as Dylan Wright, Tanner Ward and Marco Cannella are top of mind when you think of elites that have won the Factory Ride Award and graduated through the bLU cRU program. For 2023, we are excited to extend this commitment for the 11th year and discover who Canadas top three Amateur racers are!” – Justin Balkos, Senior Marketing Associate, Yamaha Motor Canada.

How Do You Win?

The bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the amateur Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points in a maximum of 3 classes who has registered a Yamaha as their race bike in the aforementioned races.

The Rules: