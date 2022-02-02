Yamaha Motor Canada would like to congratulate all of the 2022 Elite Dealers on their efforts and demonstrated commitment to the customer experience!
For more information about the Yamaha Elite Dealer Program, visit the Yamaha Motor Canada website.
I’m sad our dealership is not on this list and has lost the right to sell sleds. They go way beyond what other dealers have done and are quick and fair with anything you need. The look they had when telling us the news hurt!! I hope the big city dealers can keep up with everything coming their way.