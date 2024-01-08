Zach Ufimzeff in Germany to Race Dortmund Supercross

2024 #24 Zach Ufimzeff to Germany to race Supercross. | Bigwave photo

Zach Ufimzeff in Germany to Race Dortmund Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Every year, I talk with Oskar Zehmer about who we could get over to race the German Supercross Series. This year, we never spoke, so it came as a surprise when I saw the recent Instagram post from Zach Ufimzeff. Check it out:

Supercross Dortmund: January 12th to 14th, 2024

Friday, January 12, 2024 8:00 p.m Opening 8:15 p.m Race SX1 qualification runs A/B 12 rounds each 8:39 p.m Race SX2 qualification runs A/B 8 rounds each 8:59 p.m Race eKids Race 5 rounds 9:14 p.m Freestyle 9:20 p.m Break 9:55 p.m Opening 2 22:00 O’clock Race repechage SX2 8 rounds 10:07 p.m Race repechage SX1 8 rounds 10:14 p.m Race SX4 6 rounds 10:26 p.m Race Final SX2 15 rounds 10:47 p.m Race Final SX1 20 rounds 11:04 p.m Freestyle 11:24 p.m End of event Saturday, January 13, 2024 7:00 p.m Opening 7:15 p.m Race SX1 qualification runs A/B 12 rounds each 7:39 p.m Race SX2 qualification runs A/B 8 rounds each 7:59 p.m Race eKids Race 5 rounds 8:14 p.m Freestyle 8:20 p.m Break 8:55 p.m Opening 2 9:00 p.m Race repechage SX2 8 rounds 9:07 p.m Race repechage SX1 8 rounds 9:14 p.m Race SX4 6 rounds 9:26 p.m Race Final SX2 15 rounds 9:47 p.m Race Final SX1 20 rounds 10:04 p.m Louis Freestyle 10:24 p.m End of event Sunday, January 14, 2024 14:00 clock Opening 2:15 p.m Race SX1 Last Chance 8 rounds 2:23 p.m Race SX2 qualification runs A/B 8 rounds each 2:43 p.m Race SX1 Heat 1 12 rounds 2:53 p.m Race eKids Race 5 rounds 3:08 p.m Freestyle 3:15 p.m Break 3:50 p.m Opening 2 3:55 p.m Race repechage SX2 8 rounds 4:02 p.m Race SX1 Heat 2 12 rounds 4:12 p.m Race MAOAM SX4 6 rounds 4:27 p.m Race Final SX2 15 rounds 4:48 p.m Race SX1 Heat 3 12 rounds 5:08 p.m Louis Freestyle 5:28 p.m End of event

