2024 #24 Zach Ufimzeff to Germany to race Supercross. | Bigwave photo

Zach Ufimzeff in Germany to Race Dortmund Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Every year, I talk with Oskar Zehmer about who we could get over to race the German Supercross Series. This year, we never spoke, so it came as a surprise when I saw the recent Instagram post from Zach Ufimzeff. Check it out:

Supercross Dortmund: January 12th to 14th, 2024

Friday, January 12, 2024
8:00 p.mOpening
8:15 p.mRace SX1 qualification runs A/B12 rounds each
8:39 p.mRace SX2 qualification runs A/B8 rounds each
8:59 p.mRace eKids Race5 rounds
9:14 p.mFreestyle
9:20 p.mBreak
9:55 p.mOpening 2
22:00 O’clockRace repechage SX28 rounds
10:07 p.mRace repechage SX18 rounds
10:14 p.mRace SX46 rounds
10:26 p.mRace Final SX215 rounds
10:47 p.mRace Final SX120 rounds
11:04 p.mFreestyle
11:24 p.mEnd of event
Saturday, January 13, 2024
7:00 p.mOpening
7:15 p.mRace SX1 qualification runs A/B12 rounds each
7:39 p.mRace SX2 qualification runs A/B8 rounds each
7:59 p.mRace eKids Race5 rounds
8:14 p.mFreestyle
8:20 p.mBreak
8:55 p.mOpening 2
9:00 p.mRace repechage SX28 rounds
9:07 p.mRace repechage SX18 rounds
9:14 p.mRace SX46 rounds
9:26 p.mRace Final SX215 rounds
9:47 p.mRace Final SX120 rounds
10:04 p.mLouis Freestyle
10:24 p.mEnd of event
Sunday, January 14, 2024
14:00 clockOpening
2:15 p.mRace SX1 Last Chance8 rounds
2:23 p.mRace SX2 qualification runs A/B8 rounds each
2:43 p.mRace SX1 Heat 112 rounds
2:53 p.mRace eKids Race5 rounds
3:08 p.mFreestyle
3:15 p.mBreak
3:50 p.mOpening 2
3:55 p.mRace repechage SX28 rounds
4:02 p.mRace SX1 Heat 212 rounds
4:12 p.mRace MAOAM SX46 rounds
4:27 p.mRace Final SX215 rounds
4:48 p.mRace SX1 Heat 312 rounds
5:08 p.mLouis Freestyle
5:28 p.mEnd of event

