Zach Ufimzeff in Germany to Race Dortmund Supercross
By Billy Rainford
Every year, I talk with Oskar Zehmer about who we could get over to race the German Supercross Series. This year, we never spoke, so it came as a surprise when I saw the recent Instagram post from Zach Ufimzeff. Check it out:
Supercross Dortmund: January 12th to 14th, 2024
|Friday, January 12, 2024
|8:00 p.m
|Opening
|8:15 p.m
|Race SX1 qualification runs A/B
|12 rounds each
|8:39 p.m
|Race SX2 qualification runs A/B
|8 rounds each
|8:59 p.m
|Race eKids Race
|5 rounds
|9:14 p.m
|Freestyle
|9:20 p.m
|Break
|9:55 p.m
|Opening 2
|22:00 O’clock
|Race repechage SX2
|8 rounds
|10:07 p.m
|Race repechage SX1
|8 rounds
|10:14 p.m
|Race SX4
|6 rounds
|10:26 p.m
|Race Final SX2
|15 rounds
|10:47 p.m
|Race Final SX1
|20 rounds
|11:04 p.m
|Freestyle
|11:24 p.m
|End of event
|Saturday, January 13, 2024
|7:00 p.m
|Opening
|7:15 p.m
|Race SX1 qualification runs A/B
|12 rounds each
|7:39 p.m
|Race SX2 qualification runs A/B
|8 rounds each
|7:59 p.m
|Race eKids Race
|5 rounds
|8:14 p.m
|Freestyle
|8:20 p.m
|Break
|8:55 p.m
|Opening 2
|9:00 p.m
|Race repechage SX2
|8 rounds
|9:07 p.m
|Race repechage SX1
|8 rounds
|9:14 p.m
|Race SX4
|6 rounds
|9:26 p.m
|Race Final SX2
|15 rounds
|9:47 p.m
|Race Final SX1
|20 rounds
|10:04 p.m
|Louis Freestyle
|10:24 p.m
|End of event
|Sunday, January 14, 2024
|14:00 clock
|Opening
|2:15 p.m
|Race SX1 Last Chance
|8 rounds
|2:23 p.m
|Race SX2 qualification runs A/B
|8 rounds each
|2:43 p.m
|Race SX1 Heat 1
|12 rounds
|2:53 p.m
|Race eKids Race
|5 rounds
|3:08 p.m
|Freestyle
|3:15 p.m
|Break
|3:50 p.m
|Opening 2
|3:55 p.m
|Race repechage SX2
|8 rounds
|4:02 p.m
|Race SX1 Heat 2
|12 rounds
|4:12 p.m
|Race MAOAM SX4
|6 rounds
|4:27 p.m
|Race Final SX2
|15 rounds
|4:48 p.m
|Race SX1 Heat 3
|12 rounds
|5:08 p.m
|Louis Freestyle
|5:28 p.m
|End of event
