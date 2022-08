Video | Eve Brodeur Wins 8th Canadian WMX Title | VICTORY SPEECH

Video | Eve Brodeur Wins 8th Canadian WMX Title | VICTORY SPEECH

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

Eve Brodeur won her record 8th Canadian WMX Title this past weekend at Walton Raceway. Here’s her victory speech with track owner Brett Lee after taking the checkered flag. Eve and Pennsylvania’s #49 Jamie Astudillo were wheel-to-wheel in almost every moto and Eve pays her respect.

Podcast: