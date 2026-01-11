2026 AMA FIM Arenacross | Round 4 Results | Toronto

International Centre

Toronto, Ontario

January 10, 2026

AX Lites Overall Positions
1st#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		Main 2:1st
2nd#58YamahaLIAM DODDS
REVELSTOKE, BC		Main 2:2nd
3rd#470KawasakiETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI		Main 2:3rd
4th#5YamahaZACH PHIFER
CARLETON PLACE, ON		Main 2:4th
5th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		Main 2:5th

AX Lites Series Points

Pos Racer10/11/2512/20/2501/03/2601/09/2601/10/26Total
1st#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		16 pts1st13 pts4th16 pts1st16 pts1st61
2nd#58YamahaLIAM DODDS
REVELSTOKE, BC		15 pts2nd15 pts2nd15 pts2nd45
3rd#470KawasakiETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI		13 pts4th14 pts3rd27
4th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		14 pts3rd12 pts5th26
5th#5YamahaZACH PHIFER
CARLETON PLACE, ON		12 pts5th13 pts4th25
6th#27HondaROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA		10 pts7th12 pts5th22
7th#31YamahaCADEN MEYER
AURORA, NE		16 pts1st16
8th#306YamahaDAMON STROBEL
ELIZABETH, CO		15 pts2nd15
9th#48KawasakiTRINNYTIE BATCHELOR
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID		14 pts3rd14
9th#95YamahaJACE HINRICHS
PEYTON, CO		14 pts3rd14
11th#618KTMTANK SUMNERS
RIDGECREST, CA		13 pts4th13
AX Pro Overall Positions
1st#200HondaRYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID		Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
Main 3:1st
2nd#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA		Main 1:2nd
Main 2:2nd
Main 3:2nd
3rd#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		Main 1:3rd
Main 2:3rd
Main 3:3rd
4th#73KawasakiSTEVE MAGES
SARDINIA, OH		Main 1:6th
Main 2:5th
Main 3:5th
5th#500KawasakiJULIEN BENEK
MISSON, BC		Main 1:4th
Main 2:9th
Main 3:4th
6th#581HondaKYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC		Main 1:7th
Main 2:4th
Main 3:7th
7th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		Main 1:8th
Main 2:6th
Main 3:6th
8th#114Gas GasQUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		Main 1:5th
Main 2:7th
Main 3:10th
9th#58YamahaLIAM DODDS
REVELSTOKE, BC		Main 1:11th
Main 2:8th
Main 3:8th
10th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		Main 1:9th
Main 2:10th
Main 3:9th
11th#37KTMPAYTON MORNINGSTAR
FORT ERIE, ON		Main 1:10th
Main 2:11th
Main 3:11th

AX Pro Series Points

Pos Racer10/11/2512/20/2501/03/2601/09/2601/10/26Total
1st#200HondaRYAN BREECEATHOL, ID31 pts1st29 pts2nd28 pts4th48 pts1st48 pts1st184
2nd#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSONBRIGDEN, ON30 pts2nd28 pts4th28 pts3rd40 pts3rd42 pts3rd168
3rd#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLIMURRIETA, CA16 pts9th30 pts1st28 pts2nd45 pts2nd45 pts2nd164
4th#581HondaKYLE BITTERMANPELZER, SC25 pts5th27 pts5th38 pts4th33 pts6th123
5th#73KawasakiSTEVE MAGESSARDINIA, OH12 pts12th21 pts6th31 pts6th35 pts4th99
6th#14YamahaROBBIE WAGEMANNEWHALL, CA28 pts3rd28 pts3rd29 pts1st85
7th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALESHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA14 pts9th27 pts7th31 pts7th72
8th#500KawasakiJULIEN BENEKMISSON, BC34 pts5th34 pts5th68
9th#58YamahaLIAM DODDSREVELSTOKE, BC13 pts10th24 pts10th24 pts9th61
10th#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANISCOTTSDALE, AZ24 pts5th12 pts11th21 pts7th57
11th#114Gas GasQUINN AMYOTTEBLACKSTOCK, ON27 pts8th29 pts8th56

Next Round: January 24, Memphis, TN

