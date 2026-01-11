2026 AMA FIM Arenacross | Round 4 Results | Toronto
International Centre
Toronto, Ontario
January 10, 2026
|AX Lites Overall Positions
|1st#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Main 2:1st
|2nd#58
|LIAM DODDS
REVELSTOKE, BC
|Main 2:2nd
|3rd#470
|ETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI
|Main 2:3rd
|4th#5
|ZACH PHIFER
CARLETON PLACE, ON
|Main 2:4th
|5th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|Main 2:5th
AX Lites Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|10/11/25
|12/20/25
|01/03/26
|01/09/26
|01/10/26
|Total
|1st#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|16 pts1st
|13 pts4th
|16 pts1st
|16 pts1st
|61
|2nd#58
|LIAM DODDS
REVELSTOKE, BC
|15 pts2nd
|15 pts2nd
|15 pts2nd
|45
|3rd#470
|ETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI
|13 pts4th
|14 pts3rd
|27
|4th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|14 pts3rd
|12 pts5th
|26
|5th#5
|ZACH PHIFER
CARLETON PLACE, ON
|12 pts5th
|13 pts4th
|25
|6th#27
|ROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA
|10 pts7th
|12 pts5th
|22
|7th#31
|CADEN MEYER
AURORA, NE
|16 pts1st
|16
|8th#306
|DAMON STROBEL
ELIZABETH, CO
|15 pts2nd
|15
|9th#48
|TRINNYTIE BATCHELOR
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
|14 pts3rd
|14
|9th#95
|JACE HINRICHS
PEYTON, CO
|14 pts3rd
|14
|11th#618
|TANK SUMNERS
RIDGECREST, CA
|13 pts4th
|13
|AX Pro Overall Positions
|1st#200
|RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
|Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
Main 3:1st
|2nd#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA
|Main 1:2nd
Main 2:2nd
Main 3:2nd
|3rd#16
|COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON
|Main 1:3rd
Main 2:3rd
Main 3:3rd
|4th#73
|STEVE MAGES
SARDINIA, OH
|Main 1:6th
Main 2:5th
Main 3:5th
|5th#500
|JULIEN BENEK
MISSON, BC
|Main 1:4th
Main 2:9th
Main 3:4th
|6th#581
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
|Main 1:7th
Main 2:4th
Main 3:7th
|7th#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Main 1:8th
Main 2:6th
Main 3:6th
|8th#114
|QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON
|Main 1:5th
Main 2:7th
Main 3:10th
|9th#58
|LIAM DODDS
REVELSTOKE, BC
|Main 1:11th
Main 2:8th
Main 3:8th
|10th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|Main 1:9th
Main 2:10th
Main 3:9th
|11th#37
|PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
FORT ERIE, ON
|Main 1:10th
Main 2:11th
Main 3:11th
AX Pro Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|10/11/25
|12/20/25
|01/03/26
|01/09/26
|01/10/26
|Total
|1st#200
|RYAN BREECEATHOL, ID
|31 pts1st
|29 pts2nd
|28 pts4th
|48 pts1st
|48 pts1st
|184
|2nd#16
|COLE THOMPSONBRIGDEN, ON
|30 pts2nd
|28 pts4th
|28 pts3rd
|40 pts3rd
|42 pts3rd
|168
|3rd#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLIMURRIETA, CA
|16 pts9th
|30 pts1st
|28 pts2nd
|45 pts2nd
|45 pts2nd
|164
|4th#581
|KYLE BITTERMANPELZER, SC
|25 pts5th
|27 pts5th
|38 pts4th
|33 pts6th
|123
|5th#73
|STEVE MAGESSARDINIA, OH
|12 pts12th
|21 pts6th
|31 pts6th
|35 pts4th
|99
|6th#14
|ROBBIE WAGEMANNEWHALL, CA
|28 pts3rd
|28 pts3rd
|29 pts1st
|85
|7th#33
|DANE MORALESHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|14 pts9th
|27 pts7th
|31 pts7th
|72
|8th#500
|JULIEN BENEKMISSON, BC
|34 pts5th
|34 pts5th
|68
|9th#58
|LIAM DODDSREVELSTOKE, BC
|13 pts10th
|24 pts10th
|24 pts9th
|61
|10th#2
|JEREMY FAPPANISCOTTSDALE, AZ
|24 pts5th
|12 pts11th
|21 pts7th
|57
|11th#114
|QUINN AMYOTTEBLACKSTOCK, ON
|27 pts8th
|29 pts8th
|56
Next Round: January 24, Memphis, TN
