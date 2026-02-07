2026 FIM North American Arenacross Round 6 Results and Points
Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley Arizona
Friday, February 6, 2026
|AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions
|1st#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Main 1:2nd
Main 2:1st
|2nd#779
|RYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO
|Main 1:3rd
Main 2:2nd
|3rd#2
|JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|Main 1:1st
Main 2:3rd
|4th#714
|RYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA
|Main 1:4th
Main 2:4th
|5th#27
|ROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA
|Main 1:5th
Main 2:5th
|6th#28
|SAMSON VILLA
GOODYEAR, AZ
|Main 1:8th
Main 2:6th
|7th#28x
|COBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO
|Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
|8th#23
|JACK MARDELL
PEORIA, AZ
|Main 1:9th
Main 2:8th
|9th#45
|MASON SABATINA
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
|Main 1:7th
Main 2:DNS
Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|Total
|1st#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|77
|2nd#58
|LIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC
|45
|3rd#27
|ROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA
|34
|4th#470
|ETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI
|27
|5th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|26
|6th#714
|RYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA
|25
|6th#5
|ZACH PHIFER 🇨🇦
CARLETON PLACE, ON
|25
|8th#779
|RYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO
|22
|9th#28x
|COBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO
|21
|10th#31
|CADEN MEYER
AURORA, NE
|16
|1st#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA
|Heat 1:1st
Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
|2nd#200
|RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
|Heat 2:1st
Main 1:2nd
Main 2:2nd
|3rd#14
|ROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA
|Heat 2:2nd
Main 1:3rd
Main 2:3rd
|4th#581
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
|Heat 1:3rd
Main 1:4th
Main 2:5th
|5th#2
|JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|Heat 2:3rd
Main 1:5th
Main 2:6th
|6th#597
|MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
|Heat 1:4th
Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
|7th#16
|COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON
|Heat 1:2nd
Main 1:11th
Main 2:4th
|8th#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Heat 1:5th
Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
|9th#636
|LUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA
|Heat 2:5th
Main 1:7th
Main 2:11th
|10th#357
|KAMERON BARBOA
LOS LUNAS, NM
|Heat 2:6th
Main 1:10th
Main 2:9th
|11th#383
|DEREK VANDERGRAAF
LEMOORE, CA
|Heat 2:4th
Main 1:9th
Main 2:12th
|12th#254
|CONNOR CHANDLER
MESA, AZ
|Heat 1:7th
Main 1:12th
Main 2:10th
|DNS#714
|RYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA
|Heat 1:6th
Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|Total
|1st#200
|RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
|214
|2nd#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA
|196
|3rd#16
|COLE THOMPSON 🇨🇦
BRIGDEN, ON
|187
|4th#581
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
|148
|5th#14
|ROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA
|113
|6th#73
|STEVE MAGES
SARDINIA, OH
|99
|7th#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|90
|8th#2
|JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|80
|9th#636
|LUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA
|72
|10th#500
|JULIEN BENEK 🇨🇦
MISSON, BC
|68
|11th#58
|LIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC
|61
|12th#114
|QUINN AMYOTTE 🇨🇦
BLACKSTOCK, ON
|56
|13th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|49
|14th#37
|PAYTON MORNINGSTAR 🇨🇦
FORT ERIE, ON
|42
|15th#316
|EVAN STICE
CARMEN, ID
|32
Next Round:
Sparks Livestock Events Center
Reno, Nevada
Saturday, February 14, 2026
