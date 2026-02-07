2026 FIM North American Arenacross Round 6 Results and Points

Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley Arizona
Friday, February 6, 2026

AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions
1st#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		Main 1:2nd
Main 2:1st
2nd#779KawasakiRYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO		Main 1:3rd
Main 2:2nd
3rd#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		Main 1:1st
Main 2:3rd
4th#714KawasakiRYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA		Main 1:4th
Main 2:4th
5th#27HondaROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA		Main 1:5th
Main 2:5th
6th#28YamahaSAMSON VILLA
GOODYEAR, AZ		Main 1:8th
Main 2:6th
7th#28xHondaCOBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO		Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
8th#23HusqvarnaJACK MARDELL
PEORIA, AZ		Main 1:9th
Main 2:8th
9th#45KTMMASON SABATINA
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ		Main 1:7th
Main 2:DNS

Series Points

Pos RacerTotal
1st#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		77
2nd#58YamahaLIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC		45
3rd#27HondaROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA		34
4th#470KawasakiETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI		27
5th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		26
6th#714KawasakiRYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA		25
6th#5YamahaZACH PHIFER 🇨🇦
CARLETON PLACE, ON		25
8th#779KawasakiRYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO		22
9th#28xHondaCOBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO		21
10th#31YamahaCADEN MEYER
AURORA, NE		16
AX ProOverall PositionsGo to PointsGo to Laptimes
1st#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA		Heat 1:1st
Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
2nd#200HondaRYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID		Heat 2:1st
Main 1:2nd
Main 2:2nd
3rd#14YamahaROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA		Heat 2:2nd
Main 1:3rd
Main 2:3rd
4th#581HondaKYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC		Heat 1:3rd
Main 1:4th
Main 2:5th
5th#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		Heat 2:3rd
Main 1:5th
Main 2:6th
6th#597HondaMASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA		Heat 1:4th
Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
7th#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		Heat 1:2nd
Main 1:11th
Main 2:4th
8th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		Heat 1:5th
Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
9th#636HondaLUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA		Heat 2:5th
Main 1:7th
Main 2:11th
10th#357YamahaKAMERON BARBOA
LOS LUNAS, NM		Heat 2:6th
Main 1:10th
Main 2:9th
11th#383HondaDEREK VANDERGRAAF
LEMOORE, CA		Heat 2:4th
Main 1:9th
Main 2:12th
12th#254Gas GasCONNOR CHANDLER
MESA, AZ		Heat 1:7th
Main 1:12th
Main 2:10th
DNS#714KawasakiRYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA		Heat 1:6th
Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS

Series Points

Pos RacerTotal
1st#200HondaRYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID		214
2nd#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA		196
3rd#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSON 🇨🇦
BRIGDEN, ON		187
4th#581HondaKYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC		148
5th#14YamahaROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA		113
6th#73KawasakiSTEVE MAGES
SARDINIA, OH		99
7th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		90
8th#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		80
9th#636HondaLUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA		72
10th#500KawasakiJULIEN BENEK 🇨🇦
MISSON, BC		68
11th#58YamahaLIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC		61
12th#114Gas GasQUINN AMYOTTE 🇨🇦
BLACKSTOCK, ON		56
13th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		49
14th#37KTMPAYTON MORNINGSTAR 🇨🇦
FORT ERIE, ON		42
15th#316YamahaEVAN STICE
CARMEN, ID		32

Next Round:

Sparks Livestock Events Center
Reno, Nevada
Saturday, February 14, 2026