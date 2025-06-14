Faces at the Races | Cold Lake National – Round 2

Here’s our ‘Faces at the Races’ column from Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals in Cold Lake, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

I’m sorry the ‘Faces at the Races‘ column is late this week. I put most of my energy in making it home after Round 2 in Cold Lake, AB. Here’s our look at the faces we saw at the races last week. I didn’t sharpen my sarcasm pencil too much this week.

Here’s Nico from KTM Canada getting his first look at the track. It was cold and very windy so we were hiding behind this big finish line container.

As I joked in the Frid’Eh Update, you can get all 4 seasons in 24 hours in the west. It’s pretty wld. #975 Corentin Dietz shows us what winter was like.

Here’s Jeff Ryan taking a 30-second break from changing tires in the GDR Honda rig. He changed a lot of tires is what I’m saying.

Here’s a look at the broken frame of #141 Danny Robertson. He was the only one jumping the 150-foot quad on Amateur Day.

Talking to Alec about ways to make line choice an option in the last corner.

It’s better to burn out than to fade away!

Cool as a cucumber.

Isaiah Reid and my go-to guy, Alec “Hell Ya” Belyea cheesin it to make it right here, right now.

I don’t know #826 Tavis Alexander’s race history but I really hope he’s on the rise. He could be my favourite Supermini rider to watch!

Caden Lee is definitely on the rise.

Papa Schmucki making sure he’s got the live timing link dialled up.

KT thought of this new pose where you make the lips of a water foul. Maybe a duck?

Kaylie Kayer was not happy with getting 2nd in the WMX West series. Let’s see what this break can do for her, coming back from a dislocated hip.

Red Bull KTM had their 10X20 tent crushed by the wind. Fortunately, someone gave them a new frame and they had it up on Sunday.

Not sure what’s going on with Melody Hodgson’s hair here, but it was definitely photo worthy.

We stood here for at least 10 minutes and talked about just about everything, I think. Quality gab session for sure.

Wyatt Kerr’s military appreciation graphics.

Nobody shows up in the background of a photo more than Ben does. If you look closely, you can see his cape peeking out…

The Schmucki pits. Clayton’s little brother, Trey Schmucki, is showing a lot of promise on the Supermini.

Just out there lending a hand where he can.

It’s all about the Team Canada MXON merch! That’s Peter Knoop from Priority MX doing what he can to help get the team to Ironman MX this year.

Evan Stice is the new rider on the Compass Rose International Motorsports Triumph team. He was fighting with his clutch in moto 1 and pulled off. He didn’t look like he really got going in moto 2, so let’s see what he can do with 3 more weeks on the bike.

Tanner Ward looking back to see what Dylan Wright is doing before the gate drops. I think he was pulling up flame-retardant underpants!

Jess Pettis getting set to head out and go 1-1. He was 1:16 ahead of 2nd place in moto 2!

Tanner Scott and Hannah Cole.

Danny Robertson came back from the hospital with a fracture in his ankle. Once his 450 was cracked, he went out on his 250 and the huge tailwind took him too far on the triple and he came down hard!

The Edmonton Oilers won game 4 in overtime! My 3rd favourite Canadian team…

The #57 taught Crayden Dillon everything he knows. If you ask Jim, he’s the winningest amateur dad the sport has ever seen! Lol

#170 Hayden Dunser must have really liked the Cold Lake track because he put himself in the Premix…mix.

I told you Kaylie wasn’t happy.

Hannah was pumped to land on the Round 3 podium.

#4 Katrine Ferguson is ripping this year! She also tears up the podium speeches too.

#25 Danika White and #97 Cali Austad went bar to bar the entire final moto.

#700 Bobby Gravel looked much more comfortable this week. He finished 13-10 for 12th.

Blake Davies just out here making his 250 look like a 65!

Jacob and Jim Frederickson probably talking about bbq burger patties for breakfast or something. Long story…

And that’s the end of the Bryton/Jared Allison at the races story for the summer. Thanks to Brent Allison, I drove home with a couple Allison Brothers Farms hats and a tee shirt!

I have an old photo of Kornel Nemeth and his mechanic at Walton. This reminded me of it.

Al Dyck getting himself ready.

#318 Seth Crotty from Vancouver, WA. 16-19 for 18th.

I like the way the #540 looks. That’s Preston Wittkopp from Longview, WA. 15-18 for 17th.

#828 Jadon Lehtonen from Tiny. ON. 20-22 for 22nd.

#58 Liam Dodds from Revelstoke, BC. 12-13 for 13th.

#73 Noah Viney had a pre-race pep talk and went out and was tripleing onto the big quad on his 250! 11-7 for 7th.

#12 Sebastien Racine is ready for his battle with #6 and #80. It’s coming…

Ha, needed to include this one too.

#80 Preston Kilroy with Austin Jones on the line. Wait till you see these battles in person when the series comes close to you!

I’m guessing #53 Dylan Walsh will be able to make it a 3-way battle when we head east and he’s 100%. He was the other rider tripling onto the quad and stayed with Preston in moto 2. 4-3 for 3rd.

#93 Cole Pranger is definitely one of the frontrunners for Most Improved or Rookie of the Year. 6-8 for 6th.

Dylan Rempel is getting great starts and is just off the pace of the top couple riders. 3-4 for 4th. He was also our Frid’Eh Update honouree this week.

Brandon Davies did a shift in the tractor the night before the race and is one of a few parents who deserve thanks for prepping the track along with the CLMA crew.

I assume that includes you, sir.

#40 Zach Ufimzeff had to make a ton of passes in moto 2. 9-12 put him 11th.

#754 Mars Miller from Canmore, AB had a solid 18th in moto 1 but was out of moto 2. I didn’t see what happened.

That’s #112 Bentley Tondu from Alberta. I didn’t see what happened with him but 31-DNF doesn’t add up to a good day. Hope he’s OK.

#801 isn’t Eddie Warren from 1983. Anyone? That’s Colten Beattie from Alberta. 28-27 put him 27th.

#22 Tyler Gibbs lined up on the far outside in moto 1. He ran it down the grass and put himself in 2nd place early! 5-14 put him 10th.

These kids were watching from the highest point on the track.

#6 Ryder McNabb said he hadn’t been riding like himself. He put it together and took the win at Round 2. He’s still 6 points down on Kilroy heading to Ste Julie.

Preston definitely likes the hard clay in the west but he’s no slouch in the soft stuff! Red plate heading east.

Bob the Cooler.

Race days are a little different in the Ward pits this summer.

Phil saw a kid in the front row holding a sign with a horrible hashtag, so he tried to toss his hat to him. I think a different kid actually got it though.

Paul Kingsley and Steve Simms get in the way of a beautiful DMX Van photo… Paul had a fall on his MTB and popped his thumb.

It was great to see Blair Morgan made the trip to check out the racing. The day was so busy this was as close as I got to chatting with him!

And the Stage 1 win goes to Kevin Tyler and the MX101 team.

Good times on the stage.

Although Dylan’s day did not go the way he wanted it to, he still hung around and signed autographs for the fans.

I’m ending this one with a riding photo. Forget the rules! #377 Daniel Elmore finished 9-5 for 6th. That 9th came due to a flat tire for like the last 5 laps. No complaining, he just stayed out and ran it. For that, he gets to say it this week: “See you at the races...”

We’re off now until Round 3 at Ste Julie on June 28-29.