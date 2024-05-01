Podcast | Wyatt Kerr Talks Recovery and Training with Joey Savatgy and Zach Osborne
By Billy Rainford
We talk with #59 Wyatt Kerr from Cambridge, Ontario, about making his comeback from a broken back suffered at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, AB during the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.
He was down in Florida training with Joey Savatgy and Zach Osborne when we spoke.
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.